PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman was jailed after allegedly leaving a child locked in a car to go in a bar.
Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed charges against Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, 57, including endangering the welfare of children –second degree felony and recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a parking lot by Pie and Torrance alleys when passersby saw an unattended child in a car. One of the callers had touched the hood of the car and found it to be cold.
The registration of the vehicle came back to Haney-Sargent. The child was strapped in a carseat in the rear of the vehicle, with the vehicle shut off and the doors locked. The child was reportedly wearing a winter coat, gloves and hat, and was awake and looking around.
While police waited for backup and CYS agents, Haney-Sargent allegedly exited the Burrow Bar and walked toward the vehicle. She told police the child belongs to a friend who she helps out. Police had her open the vehicle to check the child and start the car to get the heat turned on. Police reported the outside temperature was 36 degrees at the time and the inside of the vehicle was cold.
Haney-Sargent alleged she went to the bar to pick up her phone she thought she left there. Police noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from her.
A man exited the bar and went to his truck parked next to Haney-Sargent’s vehicle. He alleged the car was not there when he arrived, but that Haney-Sargent walked in about five minutes after him, and had a drink.
Haney-Sargent was taken into custody and the child’s parent arrived, as well as CYS. The parent said Haney-Sargent and her boyfriend help take care of the child while they are at work. CYS was familiar with the child and the family, and said they would take care of the child.
Haney-Sargent was held in the Jefferson County Jail until posting bail of $25,000. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.