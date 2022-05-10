PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman is facing felony charges after allegedly being caught on surveillance video breaking into a woman’s home on April 23.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Narita J. Adams, 62, including criminal trespass –third degree felony, burglary –first degree felony, defiant trespass –third degree misdemeanor, and criminal mischief –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received a call about a home invasion from a homeowner, who said they were watching the person via a video surveillance camera. Police responded to the home and knocked on the door, but no one answered or appeared to be there.
Police noticed an angel statue knocked over and broken while going up the stairs to the door. The caller identified the person who broke in as Adams.
Several moments after police got there, a man arrived. He confirmed that Adams does not live in the house, and that she is not permitted at the home and has allegedly been given notice of such by a detective. This was confirmed with the detective later.
Police also found a potted plant smashed on the floor with potting soil spread around the area. Pennsylvania State Police assisted on scene and informed borough police that Adams had just been cited for disorderly conduct at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, according to the affidavit.
The victim arrived home and police were shown the video of Adams prior to police arrival there.
Adams has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 7 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.