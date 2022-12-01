REYNOLDSVILLE — A Punxsutawney woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly strangling a man during an argument.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Amy Elizabeth Sanchez, 32, including strangulation –second degree felony, and simple assault –second degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim called police to report he had been assaulted by Sanchez the day prior.
The victim reported he returned home after a court hearing. When he got home, Sanchez came out of the house saying she knew he was at the courthouse and allegedly demanded to know why he was there.
He alleged she shoved him against a vehicle, and he told her he did not have to tell her that. The victim then entered his house and told Sanchez he was getting his dogs. When he called the dogs and they did not come, he went toward the stairs to get them.
The victim told police Sanchez shoved him against the wall at the bottom of the stairs and reached for his car keys. The victim broke free and went upstairs to find his dogs were still caged.
Sanchez again shoved the victim against the TV stand and grabbed his neck with two hands, leaving marks on the victim’s neck, according to the police report.
The victim broke free again and left through the kitchen door, leaving the dogs behind. Sanchez again pushed him up against the railing on the stairs outside. The victim was able to get in his vehicle and leave.
He also alleged to police that Sanchez did all of this in front of a child who was crying and telling her to stop.
Sanchez had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 30, with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana, but no disposition or continuation was listed at the time of printing.