REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man, and current borough council member, is facing an invasion of privacy charge for allegedly hiding a camera in a bathroom to watch a teenage girl.
DuBois-based state police have charged John Robert Chesnalavich Jr., 50, with invasion of privacy –view, photograph, etc. person without consent, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were contacted on Aug. 5 by a person who reported Chesnalavich had allegedly hidden a camera in the bathroom of his residence and was using it to view a 19-year-old girl without her knowledge or consent.
Police interviewed the witness, who said the victim was bathing and Chesnalavich was in the bedroom next to the bathroom. The witness alleged she walked into the bedroom and saw Chesnalavich standing in the closet door area while viewing content on his cell phone.
The witness further said there were wires attached to Chesnalavich’s cell phone, which he began ripping at once she walked in. The witness told Chesnalavich to leave the home, and he eventually did. She later learned the wires in the closet wall had a camera on the other end, and a hole was found in the bathroom the victim was in, where the camera would have been, according to the affidavit. The camera was allegedly pointed in the direction of the bathtub/shower and toilet.
Police spoke to the victim, who said she was just getting out of the shower when she heard an argument between the witness and Chesnalavich. The victim said she got dressed and was later told by the witness what had happened. The witness then showed the camera and wires to the victim.
According to the report, the victim told police she felt violated after learning about the camera, and that she had no knowledge of the camera being there.
Chesnalavich later spoke with police, during which he admitted to placing the camera in the bathroom in an attempt to view the victim, according to the affidavit.
He alleged this was the first time he tried looking through the wall with the camera, but said he previously used the same camera to look under the bathroom door to see the victim.
Chesnalavich has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 26 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.
The Courier Express reached out to the Reynoldsville Borough Council for comment on the charge, and were directed to council Solicitor Joe Ryan.
“We are aware of the charges and we have no further comment,” Ryan said.