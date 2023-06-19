REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings June 14.
Dismissed
- Gerald Blaise McEhinny, 69, of Brookville, who was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, and harassment –subject to physical contact.
Withdrawn
- Brian Edward Deegan, 58, of Reynoldsville, who was charged with theft of services.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Marvin Francis Phillips Jr., 54, of Brookville, who is charged with harassment –communicating lewd, threatening language, terroristic threats, and harassment –subject to physical contact. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Chantail Ashely Niver, 35, of Hillard, who is charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Paul Scott Mechling, 45, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with harassment –communicating lewd, threatening language. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Michael Prechtl, 18, of St. Marys, who is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dani Rae McConnell, 30, of Brockway, who is charged with writing bad checks. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brett Michael Peffer, 27, of Big Run, who is charged with cruelty to animals. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Anthony Wendell Brown, 51, of Johnstown, who is charged with two counts of corruption of minors, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $30,000.