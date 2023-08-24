REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 22
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shandra Nicole Painter, 34, of Brockway, who is charged with retail theft.
- Kerdell Matthew Burley, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with evading arrest or detention on foot, false identification to law enforcement, and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of bail of $10,000 at 10 percent.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Devin Austin Kelly, 24, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, reckless driving, improper stop, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Arontino J. Giovannelli, 20, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, two counts of failure to keep right, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Bradley Louis Taube, 35, of Brockport, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, speeding by 13 miles per hour, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.