REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 21.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Benjamin James Witherite, 42, of Sykesville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, BAC .02 or greater second offense, drivers license suspended/revoked pursuant to section 3802/1547B1-2nd violation, and careless driving.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Steven Charles Hardy II, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Holly Marshall, 23, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu $20,000 bail.
- Tomi J. Bish, 36, of Cambridge Springs, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, manufacturer, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. In a second case, she is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ciera Marie Caltagarone, 24, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Todd David Carney, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, obedience to authorized person directing traffic –appropriate attired person, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- James Patrick Rodgers Jr., 41, of Camp Hill, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Asa Nathan Croasman, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment (BAC .08 –.10), DUI: general impairment, careless driving, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, and failure to use seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Drew Patrick Curley, 29, of Rockton, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and theft by unlawful taking. He was released from the Elk County Jail after posting bail of $100,000.