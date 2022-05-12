REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings May 10.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ryan James Lucas, 25, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, driving while license is suspended or revoked, illegal parking in intersection, violating hazard regulation, failure to use seatbelt, and careless driving.
- David Eugene Moore, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, failure to stop and give info or render aid, failure to report accident to police, reckless driving, driving while license was suspended or revoked, give false information, failure to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle, and driving without a license.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Cooper Faith Adams, 18, of DuBois, who is charged with 13 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, no headlights, and failure to use seatbelt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Tiffany Hope Hartle, 33, of Big Run, who is charged with endangering welfare of care-dependent person for whom she is responsible. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.