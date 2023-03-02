REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 28.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph Michael Richtarsic, 70, of Sykesville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- David William Dixon, 46, of Falls Creek, who is charged with theft by deception. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured. In a second case, he is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, driving while license is suspended, and scatter rubbish on land. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $25,000 bail.
- Jacob Gordon Carter, 23, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, failure to notify of change in address, notice of change of name or address, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Eddie Joseph Diaz, 39, of Wrightstown, New Jersey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, exceeding 65 or 70 miles per hour by 21 miles per hour, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.