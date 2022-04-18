REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings April 12.
Guilty plea
- Anthony Wendell Brown, 59, Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving an unregistered vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Blaine Howard Fyock, 76, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kacie Ariel Farabaugh, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Derek Milo Conrad, 25, of Knoxdale, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, failure to carry license, failure carry registration, investigation by officer/duty of operator, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, driving without an inspection, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Keith Austin Zawatski, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $15,000 bail.
- Dana Michelle Peters, 22, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, obstructed window, failure to use seat belt, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.