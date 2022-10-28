REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 26.
Guilty plea
- Bradley Nathan Witherow, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. An additional charge of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph Michael Schwabenbauer, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, failure to notify of change in address, careless driving, and driving while license is suspended or revoked. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jacob Michael Lisbon, 21, of Jennerstown, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joel K. Faust, 67, of Brockway, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, possession of marijuana –small amount, speeding, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Larry Robert Wolfgang, 66, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, driving without insurance, careless driving, driving on streets and highways, unlawful operation of ATV under influence, and driving without a license. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jason Scott Brundridge, 39, of Penfield, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, no rear lights, driving with license is suspended, driving without a license, driving without insurance, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Eric M. Gilbert, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 at 10 percent.
- Quintin Jay Raybuck, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Mark Anthony Rand, 33, of Big Run, who is charged with disorderly conduct, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Scott Alan Hall, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, unsafe movement/pass on right, careless driving, reckless driving, two counts of following too closely, depositing waste on highway, and four counts of disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Victoria Jean Johnson, 26, of York, who is charged with transient –failure to register with PSP. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.