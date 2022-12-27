REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 22.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shaun Michael Parks, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of 50,000 bail.
- Karen Sue Naugle, 72, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, failure to use seatbelt, violating hazard regulation, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- James Lee Humble, 41, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, no rear lights, driving unsafe equipment, driving without a license, violating hazard regulation, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joseph Michael Mazza, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, careless driving, and period for requiring lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Amy Elizabeth Sanchez, 32, Punxsutawney, who is charged with strangulation and simple assault. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Trisha Lynn Neal, 40, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, obedience to traffic control devices, turning movements and required signals, and duties at stop sign. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.