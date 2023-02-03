REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 31.
Withdrawn
- Kenneth J. Holden Jr., 50, of Falls Creek, who was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Travis Michael Hayes, 31, of Indiana, who is charged with resisting arrest. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Paige Larue Pearsall, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Norman E. Byerly, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, trespass by motor vehicle, driving without insurance, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and display plate card in improper vehicle. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Joshua M. Franklin, 36, of Clearfield, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Frank Benjamin Irwin, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with fraud alter/forgery/counterfeit title, driving an unregistered vehicle, and drivers license suspended or revoked. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after his bail was changed to $8,000 unsecured.
- Brian Douglas Perrin, 42, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal trespass and defiant trespass after actual communication. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after his bail was changed to $15,000 unsecured.
- Lesa Ann Dunlap, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Charles Lewis Ferguson, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with 11 counts of child pornography. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Michael Ryan Roush, 38, of Brockway, who is charged with retail theft, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.
- Timothy Dean Burkett, 61, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, failure to keep right, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Barbara Sue Kerr, 49, of Smicksburg, who is charged with cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kris Joseph Nevling, 45, of Clearfield, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, possession of instrument of crime with intent, and driving while license is suspended or revoked. He is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Holly Marie Elensky, 39, of Morrisdale, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent. Her bail is set at $5,000 bail.
- Van Allen Nester Jr., 41, of Pleasantville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, speeding, obedience to traffic control devices, careless driving, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, failure to carry license, and failure to notify of change in address. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Thomas Kolish, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with theft of secondary metal and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.