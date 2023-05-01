Gavel stock photo, dark

REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings April 25.

Waived for Court

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Kenneth James Hyde, 38, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, careless driving, and failure to keep right. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
  • Derick Joseph Agnello, 31, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two counts of harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
  • Michael Ryan Roush, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.

Tags