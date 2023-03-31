REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings March 28.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jamie Renee Beach, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, two counts of DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, vehicle registration suspended, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, failure to use seat belt, and violating hazard regulation.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shana May Todd, 27, of Falls Creek, who is charged with disclose intercepted communication and use intercepted communications. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Francis Yocum, 60, of Brockway, who is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and stalking. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Hannah Gresock, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Kyle E. Bish, 28, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, failure to keep right, speeding, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, reckless driving, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John Patrick Antonuccio, 58, of Brockport, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and retail theft. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brad Douglas Yasek, 36, of West Newton, who is charged with criminal mischief –tamper with property, criminal mischief –damage property, receiving stolen property, and display plate card in improper vehicle. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Christina Lynn Lockwood, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, driving without insurance, vehicle regulation suspended, disregard of traffic lane, and failure to carry registration. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Wendy Lynn Celinski, 49, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry license, display plate card in improper vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry a registration, driving without insurance, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Scott Henry Collins, 59, of Brockway, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.