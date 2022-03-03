REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 23.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Amy Elizabeth Sanchez, 31, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Tyreek Deronte Davis, 30, of Columbus, Ohio, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, and driving in right lane.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Amy D. Holben, 60, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, careless driving, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, and driving without insurance. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cherie Marie Dickey, 41, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, and violate hazard regulation. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jamie Daniel Frantz, 46, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, failure to use seatbelt, failure to keep right, and disregard traffic lane. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joel Isaac Puncheon, 19, of DuBois, who is charged with indecent assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Shane Justin Wissinger, 40, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with fraud/forgery, possession/sale or use display documents, driving without a valid inspection, failure to use a seatbelt, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, and obstructed window. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.