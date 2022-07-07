REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings July 5.
Withdrawn
- Stephen Robert Clark, 33, of Big Run, who was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.
- Scott Michael Lines, 43, of DuBois, who was charged with harassment. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Simranjeet Singh, 23, of Bakersfield, California, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: incapable of safely operating a vehicle, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, accidents involving overturned vehicle, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, failure to use seatbelt, and driving without a license.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Cory Lee Himes, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with six counts of theft of secondary metal and six counts of receiving stolen property. In a second case he is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, and driving without insurance. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 at 10 percent.
- Jeanie M. Clinger, 41, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- James William Douglas, 18, of Clearfield, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, improper display plate, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, proof of insurance following violation, driving without insurance, four counts of failure to keep right, failure to yield right, three counts of pass left unsafe, limitations on driving on the left side of road, four counts of pass when prohibited, four counts of disregard of traffic lane, two counts of duties at stop sign, six counts of signal improper, careless driving, reckless driving, no turn signal, and driving without a valid inspection. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Cassandra Marie Larson, 48, of Sykesville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and failure to keep right. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Mason Lee Key-Carlin, 30, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, and DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, improper sunscreening, failure to carry registration, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jeremy Lee Thompson, 50, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by deception, and theft by unlawful taking. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.