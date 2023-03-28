REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings March 23.
Withdrawn
- Larry Richard Reel, 64, of Houtzdale, who was charged with failure to verify address/be photographed and failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail following this disposition.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Scott Eric Egolf, 48, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Alexis Nichole London, 31, of Rockton, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving an unregistered vehicle, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Ashley Nicole McGarvey, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Matthew Eric Dunlap, 47, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Shane Donovan Porrin, 37, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, failure to use seat belt, improper sunscreening, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert Troy Blankenship, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with resisting arrest and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.