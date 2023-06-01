REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings May 30.
Withdrawn
- Kayla Lynn Crawford, 32, of Falls Creek, who was charged with access device issued to another who did not authorize use, theft by unlawful taking, and driving without a license.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Matthew James Upton, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with retail theft and theft by unlawful taking. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Nicholas Lee Zufall, 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, disregard of traffic lane, failure to use seatbelt, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ronald Raymon Graham II, 26, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Derek Michael Notto, 32, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substances –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –combination drugs/alcohol, duties at stop sign, speeding, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Anna Marie Blake, 20, of Clearfield, who is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats. She was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $25,000 at 10 percent.
- Kristy Lynn Wineberg, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Dylan Michael Smith, 31, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disorderly conduct, and careless driving. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.