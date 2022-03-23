REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings March 22
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kyle Jacob Huff, 24, of Kersey, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, no rear lights, violating hazard regulations, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, registration card not signed, driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jeffrey Thomas Schatz, 49, of Ridgway, who is charged with writing bad checks and theft by deception. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brian Kith Bailey, 60, of Vansant, Virginia, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shacha Mae Frantz, 23, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.