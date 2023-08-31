REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 29.
Withdrawn
- Cesar Ernesto Leon-Ladines, 28, of Kearny, New Jersey, who was charged with marijuana –small amount and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. An additional charge of speeding was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Robert Nelson Scott Jr., 31, of Huntingdon, who is charged with filing a false report, providing false identification, identity theft, failure to use seat belt, disregard of traffic lane, failure to carry license, and careless driving. An additional charge of flight to avoid apprehension was dismissed. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Justin J. Shank, 41, of Indiana, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tyler Keaton Stormer, 24, of Indiana, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Dylan Anthony Hartzfeld, 18, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with terroristic threats. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Brett Micheal Peffer, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and two counts of indecent exposure. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Roger Waggoner Jr., 54, of Brookville, who is charged with driver’s license suspended, investigation by officer/duty of operator, and turning movements and required signals. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Christopher Lee Cochran, 40, of Anita, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, recklessly endangering another person, two counts of duties at stop sign, disorderly conduct, four counts of operation on streets and highways, unlawful operation registration decal or plate, two counts of liability insurance required for snowmobile/ATV, five counts of unlawful operation of a snowmobile/ATV in a careless way, 10 counts of disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, off-road lighting, and failure to use seatbelts. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jerzy Michael Beattie, 19, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: minor, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, follow too closely, disregard of traffic lane, driving without insurance, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, speeding by 10 miles per hour, and failure to use seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Angel Julian Vargas, 23, of Bronx, N.Y., who was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest or detention on foot, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Brian Scott Farster, 38, of Indiana, who is charged with make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapons, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brady Nicholas Woods, 29, of Luthersburg, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, careless driving, restriction on alcoholic beverages, and obscured plates. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Albert Valentine Christie, 60, of Jersey City, N.J., who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, duty of driver in emergency response area –pass in lane not adjacent to area, careless driving, improper sunscreening, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Lee Snyder, 58, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with theft of secondary metal. His bail is set at $10,000 bail.
- Andrea Pauline Nicholson, 25, of Stump Creek, who was charged with sell/furnish liquor to minor and failure to use a seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nova Jacy Douglas, 20, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with simple assault, DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: minor, failure to keep right, failure to yield right, limitations on driving on left side of road, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, minor prohibited/driving with alcohol, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, failure to use seat belt, careless driving, and purchase alcohol by a minor. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- RJ Condrey Jr., 53, of Brookville, who is charged with transient –failure to verify address or be photographed. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.