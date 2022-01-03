REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec 29.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Benjamin Philip Kuhar, 31, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shawna Marie Radaker, 24, of Clearfield, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, disregard of traffic lane, obstructed window, improper stop, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Timothy James Weaver, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Nylah Naaquasha Guthrie, 19, of Altoona, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: minor, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, failure to notify change in address, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Alexander Lee Watson, 27, of Latrobe, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, possession of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.