REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 13.
Withdrawn
- Ryan Michael Carlson, 24, of Brockway, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Daniel Leo Thompson, 35, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of marijuana –small amount, no rear lights, driving unsafe equipment, regulation bumper required, two counts of turning movements and required signals, and driving without a valid inspection.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brandon Michael Pearce, 22, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operation on streets and highways, snowmobile/ATV liability insurance required, unlawful operation –registration certificate. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Damien Ira Hart, 23, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, no headlights, driving unsafe equipment, failure to carry registration, careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Rachel Ann Marshall, 47, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Heather Nicole Knepp, 34, of Clearfield who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –combination drugs/alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of turning movements and required signals, disregard of traffic lane, texting while driving, careless driving, failure to carry registration, and violating hazard regulation. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- David Joseph Sullivan, 45, of Brockport, who is charged with strangulation, discharge of firearm, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $30,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Shawn Paul Cutlip, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of simple assault, two counts of unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. Additional charges of criminal trespass, two counts of burglary, defiant trespass, and simple trespass were withdrawn. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 bail at 10 percent.