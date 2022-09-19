REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 14
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brenda Lee Lowe, 61, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with resisting arrest, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, period for requiring lighted lamps, failure to carry license, registration card not signed, turning movements and required signals, and violating hazard regulations.
- Aaron Michael Shaffer, 26, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, no rear lights, driving and unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, driving unsafe equipment, careless driving, driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Maureen Barbara Selby-Bolia, 41, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –combination drugs/alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, four counts of restrictions on alcoholic beverages, no headlights, failure carry registration, driving without insurance, violating hazard regulation, not discontinue signal, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
- Michael Paul Snyder, 33, DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, display plate card in improper vehicle, driving an unregistered, driving without insurance, driving without an inspection, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to carry a license, careless driving.
- Donald Richard Frantz, 44, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, two counts of duty of driver in emergency response area, careless driving, and failure to carry license.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Robert Blankenship, 40, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- William David Bundy, 31, of Brockway, who is charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked –third or subsequent violation, DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, use improper class of license, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, careless driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a license. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ethan Gregory Starr, 20, of Brockport, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: minor, careless driving, two counts of disregard of traffic lane, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Samuel Thomas Glenn, 27, Brookville, who is charged with two counts of simple assault and two counts of harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Patrick Dolan Luby, 30, of Easton, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, loitering and prowling at night, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, careless driving, failure to use seat belt, fraudulent use/ removal of registration plate, disregard traffic lane, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, and trespass by motor vehicle. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Randy Allan Rokosky, 61, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Raymond M. Sommers, 25, of Morrisdale, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, driving without insurance, failure to carry registration, failure to use seatbelt, failure to stop at red signal, obedience of traffic control device, careless driving, reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shawn Paul Cutlip, 38, of Falls Creek, who is charged with fraud alter/forge/counter title registration, possession/sale/use display documents, driver’s license suspended or revoked –third or subsequent violation, driving unregistered vehicle, and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection. In a second case he is charged with driver’s license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, and careless driving. Two charges of simple assault, terroristic threats were withdrawn. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.