REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 16.
Guilty plea
- Gregory Jones, 61, of Cranberry Township, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance.
- Richard L. Bohenek, 59, of Cranberry Township, who is charged with possession of marijuana –personal use. Two additional charges of improper sunscreening, and turning movements and required signals were withdrawn. He was released on his own recognizance.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Regina Lucille Christner, 42, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving without a license, failure to carry license, driving without insurance, careless driving, unauthorized modification of equipment, failure to carry a registration, and driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended.
- John Jay Pentz, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, and careless driving.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kelly Jo Fenstermaker, 33, of Cambridge Springs, who is charged with receiving stolen property. She is currently being held in the State Correctional Institution Cambridge Springs in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Arthur Harrison Null, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, speeding, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Benjamin Matthew Elliot, 36, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with strangulation, simple assault, three counts of terroristic threats, five counts of harassment, and four counts of disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Peyton A. Shaw, of Brookville, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to keep right, improper passing, passing on left unsafe, limitations on driving on left side of the road, disregard for traffic lane, speeding, exceeding 55 mph in other local by 55 mph, obedience to traffic control devices, failure to use seatbelt, obstructed window, driving without a license, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration, investigations by officer, and criminal mischief. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.