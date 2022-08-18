REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 9
Withdrawn
- Hisyam Zachary Bachmid, 25, of DuBois, who was charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
- Jefferson County ABATE Chapter 14, who was charged with theft by failure to make required disbursement of funds.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brendon Michael Reitz, 27, of Brockway, who is charged with defiant trespass actual communication, defiant trespass posted, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, and possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michael Frances Little, 23, of Brookville, who is charged with nine counts of child pornography, nine counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Nicholas James Witherite, 35, of Sykesville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, failure of carry registration, disregard of traffic lane, following too closely, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jacob David Rankin, 30, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, driving without a license, failure to carry registration, failure to use seatbelt, driving without a valid inspection, driving without insurance, failure to keep right, careless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and driving while license is suspended for DUI. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jacqueline Nicole Primm, 28, of Brockway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Quintin Jay Raybuck, 37, of Falls Creek, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Julian Demetriusbowie Cable, 22, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Douglas Zachary Uhl, 25, of Rockton, who is charged with four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana –small amount. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.