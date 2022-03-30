REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings March 29.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- John Calvin Fleeger, 44, of Falls Creek, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Leah Marie Fleeger, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michael Frances Little, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of failure to register with state police. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Travis Michael Hayes, 30, of Indiana, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail under a bail change action for $5,000 unsecured.
- Jennifer Ann Snare, 45, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, vehicle registration suspended, registration card not signed, careless driving, and notice of change of name or address. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Chad Gabriel Perrin, 24, of Brockport, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, driving without insurance, no rear lights, failure to use seat belt, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Damien Ira Hart, 22, of Falls Creek, who is charged with possession of marijuana –small amount, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Andre William Woods, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana –small amount, careless driving, failure to use seat belt, failure to notify police of accident/damage, failure to carry license, failure to carry registration. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Glenn Lee Geer, 68, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals –causing serious bodily harm or death, five counts of cruelty to animals, three counts of neglect of animals –vet care, five counts of neglect of animals –shelter/protection, five counts of neglect of animals –sustenance/water, and two counts of neglect of animals –vet care. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- James Howard Joiner, 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Martin James Anderson, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance or metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, driving unregistered vehicle, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.