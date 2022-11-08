REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing felony aggravated assault charges for allegedly inappropriately touching three minors.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Simon Byler, 21, who is charged with three counts of corruption of minors –third degree felony, aggravated indecent assault without consent –second degree felony, two counts of indecent assault of person less than 16 years old –second degree misdemeanor, and indecent assault without consent of other –second degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police spoke with three victims who all reported they had been assaulted by Byler. The police were notified of the alleged assault after one of the victims told a friend, who told their parents, and the parents then notified other adults of the incidents.
Police interviewed the first victim, who is currently 13 years old, about incidents involving Byler. This victim told police Byler allegedly touched her private area, which happened for the first time when she was 9 years old. She said it happened within the last four months as well. The victim estimated it happened about 13 times. Byler allegedly kept his own clothes on when this would happen.
The second victim is currently 16 years old, and alleged that Byler abused and touched her and the other victims. She said she couldn’t remember the first time it happened, but the last time it happened she said “no” so Byler didn’t do anything. She alleged Byler would touch her inappropriately. She said this happened no more than six or seven times, and Byler would stop when she told him to.
The final victim is currently 17 years old, and said she was 16 years old when Byler first started to touch her. She alleged he would grope her, but would stop every time she told him to. The victim said she couldn’t remember the last time it happened.
When police spoke with Byler, he admitted to touching all three of the victims inappropriately, according to the report.
Byler has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 30 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.