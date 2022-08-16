REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man has been accused of unlawful contact with a 10-year-old in January.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Anthony Wendell Brown, 60, who is charged with three counts of unlawful contact with minor –obscene and other sexual materials and performances, unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offense, corruption of minors –all third degree felonies, indecent assault of person less than 13 years old –first degree misdemeanor, and 12 counts of harassment –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received a report that a 10-year-old victim told a third party she was “afraid of ‘Tony’” and that he sexually assaulted her. A forensic interview was completed with the victim at Western PA Cares for Kids about the incident.
During the interview, the victim said for three weeks she was at a home almost every day with Brown and other adults sometime in 2021. The victim alleged that during this period she was playing on a cell phone and went to a vehicle to charge it. Brown followed her to the vehicle so they were alone and asked her for help with his phone.
While she was helping him, Brown allegedly showed the victim two photos of his genitals. He also explained what “inappropriate websites” are and showed her a pornography website, according to the affidavit.
The victim also reported that during the three weeks Brown attempted to kiss her and touch her inappropriately when the other adult in the home was outside. The victim said this happened about four days a week for three weeks straight.
Police attempted to interview Brown several times with no results, as he would not cooperate. On May 4, Brown allegedly said the allegations are because people “are junkies and trying to get him in trouble.”
Brown was held in the Jefferson County Jail and released after posting $30,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 30 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.