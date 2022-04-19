PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Reynoldsville man is facing charges after allegedly jumping from a car and trying to hide from police officers.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Michael Blair Richtarsic, 25, including manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –third degree felony, distribute small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an officer was at the intersection of Route 119 and Mill Street in Big Run when a vehicle turned onto Mill Street. The officer followed the car and it reportedly turned onto Aloe Park Road without a signal, and sped up to a high rate of speed.
The officer accelerated to catch up and conduct a traffic stop, reportedly reaching speeds up to 70 mph. When the officer caught up to the car, they turned on the lights and siren for a traffic stop.
The driver did not stop at a stop sign for the intersection of Aloe Park Road and Robertsville Road, and did not pull over for another third of a mile, according to the affidavit.
Before the car came to a stop, the officer allegedly saw a passenger jump from the vehicle and run down a ditch along the road.
Once the car stopped, the driver and back seat passenger were told to stay in the car and the officer looked for the other passenger. The passenger was standing in water facing a drainage pipe that goes under Robertsville Road. He came back when the officer gave him commands to do so, and was detained, according to the affidavit.
The man, identified as Richtarsic, said he ran because he had unpaid fines. The officer asked him when he last smoked marijuana because he alleged he smelled like it. He was searched and had a grinder and glass pipe in his pocket.
The officer found that Richtarsic had two NCIC warrants for his arrest; one from Clearfield County for possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one from state police in Kittanning for possession of a controlled substance.
When the driver was asked why he fled, he allegedly said because Richtarsic told him to. When asked if there was any more drugs or paraphernalia that belonged to him, Richtarsic said there was a tote bag that contained marijuana. The officer allegedly found a baggie of marijuana on the passenger seat, and another bag while searching the tote bag.
The next day, a backpack was found in the ditch where Richtarsic ran to. A search of the bag reportedly found a large amount of suspected marijuana, suspected LSD, alprazolam, a cell phone, and other items of drug paraphernalia. The property owner who found the backpack provided a security video that shows Richtarsic flee from the car with what appeared to be a backpack, and that no one else had gone into the ditch since Richtarsic.
The police contacted the driver to ask what types of bags Richtarsic had with him. The driver said he allegedly had a dark purple Rick and Morty backpack, but was unsure if he had the bag when he jumped from the car. The driver said the backpack is no longer in his car. When asked what Richtarsic kept in the bag, the driver allegedly said clothes “and some bud,” or marijuana.
Richtarsic has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11 with Magisterial District Judge Jaqueline Mizerock.