PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Reynoldsville man is facing felony drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer with the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Michael Thomas Shrecengost, 45, including criminal use of a communication facility –third degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an undercover officer (UC) and confidential informant (CI) with the Jefferson County Drug Task Force arranged to purchase methamphetamine from Shrecengost. The CI contacted Shrecengost through Facebook messenger and phone calls to arrange the purchase of an “8 ball” of methamphetamine.
The CI and UC agreed to meet with Shrecengost at a gas station in Young Township to exchange $220 for the drugs.
Officers provided surveillance of the exchange. Shrecengost refused to get in the UC’s vehicle, and instead offered for the UC to get in with him and go around behind the convenience store.
Shrecengost arrived, and the UC got in the passenger side of his vehicle. Shrecengost left the parking lot with the UC traveling north on Route 119 until turning onto Yates Road, then handed the UC a bag with alleged methamphetamine.
The UC asked if he could weigh the substance, which Shrecengost agreed to. They eventually had to pull the vehicle over to get the UC’s scale to work right. After weighing the substance, Shrecengost was paid $220.
The UC allegedly asked if they could get a better price if they purchased more in the future, which Shrecengost agreed to. He allegedly told the officer he had to charge $220 because he was “upside down on his money,” according to the affidavit.
The pair continued on Yates Road, eventually coming back out to the convenience store parking lot from a connecting dirt road.
Shrecengost offered his phone number to the UC for future purchases, and dropped the officer back at his vehicle before leaving the same way he arrived.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Shrecengost was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting bail of $10,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock