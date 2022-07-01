REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing felony theft charges after he allegedly stole about $30,000 worth of scrap metal.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Cory Lee Himes, 41, including six counts of theft of secondary metal –third degree felony, and receiving stolen property –first degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Himes allegedly removed about $30,000 worth of prepared scrap metal, prepared iron, scrapped miscellaneous mining equipment, scrapped underground mining equipment, and other miscellaneous scrap metal items from a victim.
The victim told police he noticed a bunch of metal was missing from a property he owned. He told police he had not been to the property in about six weeks.
The victim also told police there was a radiator up the road that tapered as if the person was going to come back for it. He told police it looked like it was pushed off the bank because the person couldn’t load it.
Police were told the victim placed an Apple AirTag inside the radiator that was suspected to be stolen next, as well as set up surveillance cameras at the property.
An Apple AirTag is a tracking device.
A few days later, police were sent emails containing photographs of Himes in possession of the radiator and other stolen scrap metal on a trailer. There were also reportedly photos of Himes in the vehicle at the scene, and GPS photos of his location from the AirTag.
When police later interviewed Himes, he allegedly admitted to visiting the scene and taking three loads of scrap from there, most recently the radiator that was alongside the road.
Himes is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 5 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.