REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing a felony charge for allegedly trespassing into a garage and stealing items from inside.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Allen Dale Marshall Jr., 46, of Reynoldsville, including criminal trespass –third degree felony; theft by unlawful taking –second degree misdemeanor; and criminal mischief –summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a large garage where the alleged incident took place. The victim and her daughter were sorting through items in the garage when they noticed some things missing from inside.
A metal vice that was bolted to the work bench was gone, about 40 auto parts and sockets were missing from a tool wall, and there was damage to the ceiling indicating someone had been in the loft area. The victim also noticed a ladder laying outside that was originally in the garage.
The victim was last in the garage about four days prior, and alleged none of the items were missing, and there was no damage to the ceiling. The doors to the garage were unlocked.
While they were in the garage after the items went missing, the victim’s tenant came over and alleged she observed Marshall in the garage earlier in the week. The victim said Marshall never had permission to be in the garage.
Police later spoke with the witness, who said the incident occurred on Tuesday while she was in her home. She saw a pickup truck pull in front of the garage, so she walked out to see what was going on. The witness alleged she saw Marshall walking out of the garage carrying an extension cord, a red stole, and a bucket of sockets.
The witness said she tried to take the sockets from Marshall because she knew they were not his, but he didn’t let her take them, and then allegedly left with the items. Marshall later sent a text to the witness saying he would be calling the victim to talk about what he took.
When police spoke with Marshall, he admitted to entering the garage, and said he removed a pipe wrench and pair of gloves that were his from a previous person who lived at the witnesses residence. He denied having permission from the property owner to enter the garage.
Marshall has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 12 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.