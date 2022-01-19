BROOKVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing felony charges after allegedly physically assaulting a woman in Knox Township.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Jacob Lamar Kelichner, 35, including strangulation –second degree felony, aggravated assault –first degree felony, simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, and harassment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were initially dispatched for a 911 hang up call, but were later told it was an active domestic dispute. The victim who called allegedly said to hurry as she was being assaulted.
Police arrived and met Kelichner at the door and detained him. While talking with the victim, she said the two began arguing and alleged Kelichner started screaming at her.
She then pushed him away with her foot, and he then allegedly kicked her. The victim said he continued to yell at her to leave the house. The victim said she wasn’t leaving, and Kelichner allegedly grabbed her and tried to push her out the door.
According to the affidavit, the victim said he then began to strangle her. The victim said she couldn’t breath and got scared so she bit his arm to get him to stop.
When Kelichner stopped, the victim agreed to leave, but said she would not leave children in the house. According to the affidavit, this is when she was able to get to the bathroom and call 911. She said Kelichner went outside and she went upstairs to a room. Kelichner allegedly came into the room and began verbally abusing and threatening the victim.
She alleged that while she was holding a child, Kelichner pushed her down. He then left in his car. He returned a short time later, and she had allegedly barricaded herself and the children in a room.
The victim said Kelichner had come upstairs and forced his way into the room as the police arrived on scene.
Police noted scratches, bruises and red marks on multiple locations of the victim’s body.
Kelichner has posted bail of $30,000 at 10 percent and was released from the Jefferson County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.