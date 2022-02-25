PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Reynoldsville man is facing a felony drug charge along with several charges of possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop for an expired inspection, according to court documents.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Stefon Everet Bogacki, 31, including manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver –felony, possession of small amount of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, 12 counts of use/possession of a controlled substance, three counts of DUI: alcohol/controlled substance –all misdemeanors, driving without a valid inspection, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to carry registration, and driving without insurance –summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police conducted a traffic stop for an expired inspection, and were told by Bogacki that his license is suspended. He was then unable to provide a valid registration or valid insurance. The passenger in the vehicle also said they did not have a valid driver’s license.
While speaking with Bogacki, the officer noted his eyes to be bloodshot and droopy and his speech was thick and slurred, with his movements slow and lethargic. The officer asked the pair about a magnet of a marijuana leaf marked “Weedville, PA” on the center console and they allegedly became anxious, trying to explain where the area is located.
The officer asked to search the vehicle, which Bogacki agreed to. He later told the officer there was a “weed pipe” in his backpack and a partially smoked marijuana roach in the center console. Bogacki told the officer he last smoked marijuana the prior night.
The search of the vehicle reportedly resulted in a green backpack containing several items of drug paraphernalia including two locked cases, and a black zipper case located under the passenger seat that contained suspected methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia.
The pair were transported to the state police barracks for further questioning. Bogacki claimed he did not know about the case found under the passenger seat, or its contents. He said the black and green zipper case was his and contained about two ounces of marijuana for his personal use. He also said the black and silver case was given to him by someone and he does not know what it contains. He agreed to provide the lock code to the first case, but said he did not know the code to the second case.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, once a full search of all the cases was completed, officers found a glass smoking device containing suspected methamphetamine residue, a baggy of about three grams of suspected methamphetamine, two baggies of suspected drug residue, one pink plastic bag of suspected drug residue, one small straw possessing suspected marijuana residue, and one scraper tool possessing suspected drug residue.
Inside the black and silver case was plastic baggies of all sizes, a black plastic container of suspected drug residue, one green “Nectar Collectar,” one “WeighMax Rasta Pocket Scale,” one straw possessing suspected drug residue, a black “Grassroots” smoking device and scraper tool, one blue container continuing suspected THC wax, one white pill identified as Tramadol Hydrochloride, a glass smoking device with a covering possessing suspected methamphetamine residue, one metallic scraper tool possessing suspected burnt drug residue, and one plastic bag marked with green marijuana leaves containing suspected LSD, according to the affidavit.
In the green and black case there was about 61.4 grams of marijuana separated into four separate baggies, police said.
Throughout the backpack police found one “Call Crusher” grinder possessing marijuana residue, four metallic scrapers containing burnt drug residue, one pack of “RAW Tips” rolling papers, one cigarette roller, two terpene shield packets, one orange packet of “E-Z Wider” rolling papers, one blue glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue, one black straw possessing drug residue, one plastic back containing about 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, one orange glass smoking device containing suspected drug residue, and one metallic container of suspected marijuana residue, according to the affidavit.
Toxicology reports showed Bogacki to have amphetamine and methamphetamine, delta-9 carboxy THC, and delta-9 THC in his system, police said.
Bogacki has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 3 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.