REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing 87 felony charges for allegedly uploading media to Dropbox and being found in possession of 60 pieces of child pornography.
Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations filed charges against Steffan Dolby, 25, of Reynoldsville including 63 counts of child pornography, 23 counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility –all felony charges.
According to the affidavit of probable cause the investigator received a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children, related to Cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips came from Dropbox, which reported a video of child pornography was uploaded to the platform in June 2021.
Dropbox provided the information about the user who uploaded the alleged video, including their email address, username, user ID, and IP address. Investigators found the IP Address to be owned by Comcast, and requested the subscriber information.
During the investigation, the officer received 10 additional Cybertips from NCMEC, which were in turn received from Dropbox and Imgur, regarding images/videos of child pornography being uploaded.
The investigators reported nine images/videos involving indecent contact and three images/videos involving nudity. All instances lead back to the same Comcast subscriber.
When a search warrant was served to the address associated with the Comcast account, Dolby allegedly admitted to ownership of the email address associated with the Dropbox account, and several others he reported using to upload child pornography.
Dolby allegedly told police he was interested in and uploaded such content to Dropbox to view. His phone and tablet were seized with a search warrant and found to have 40 additional images/videos involving indecent contact.
The devices were also linked to Dolby’s iCloud account, which was then also served a search warrant and found to have 10 additional videos involving indecent contact.
In total there were 60 images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact and three images/videos involving nudity possessed by Dolby. There were 20 images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact and three images/videos involving nudity transferred to Dropbox, Imgur, and iCloud.
Dolby has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 25 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.