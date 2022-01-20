REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing felony animal cruelty charges for his alleged treatment of three pigs that were removed from his care.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Glenn Lee Geer, 68, including three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals –causing serious bodily injury or death — third degree felonies, five counts of cruelty to animals — second degree misdemeanors, three counts of neglect of animals — third degree misdemeanors, and 12 counts of neglect of animals — summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, while out patrolling, an officer was dispatched for a welfare check on pigs in Winslow Township.
When the officer arrived, they reportedly observed three pigs in a “sloppy” fenced area. One of the pigs had an injury, according to the affidavit.
The officer made contact with the homeowner, Geer, who said he was raising the pigs. Geer also allegedly told the officer he knew the basic living conditions were not being met.
An animal rescue person arrived and rescued the three pigs. Vet treatment was provided, but the pig with the injury died, according to the affidavit.
On further investigation, it was allegedly found there were five pigs, but only three were still alive on the officer’s arrival.
Geer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.