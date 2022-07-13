REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing felony charges after reportedly crashing his vehicle while attempting to blow into an ignition interlock.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Cory Lee Himes, 41, including DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability — all third degree felonies, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, and driving without insurance — all summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Routes 830 and 950 in Falls Creek Borough. One vehicle was in the southbound lane, and the other was sitting across both lanes, both with front driver-side fender damage.
The victim told police he was driving north when Himes allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the front fender of his vehicle.
Himes alleged to police he had to blow into his vehicle’s ignition interlock, and when he took his eyes from the road to do this he crossed over into the other lane. He admitted to hitting the victim’s car as it came toward him. He also admitted to using methamphetamine the previous afternoon, according to the affidavit.
Police conducted several field sobriety tests, during which he reportedly exhibited signs of impairment. Himes was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a blood draw. The tests allegedly showed methamphetamine and amphetamine in his blood.
Himes also has two prior DUIs on his driver’s history within 10 years.
Himes is currently being held in Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 at 10 percent. He has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.