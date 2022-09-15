PITTSBURGH — A Reynoldsville man pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung announced this week in a press release.
Reynoldsville man pleads guilty to distributing meth in federal court
