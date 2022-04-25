REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman is facing felony child endangerment charges following a visit from Jefferson County Probation at the end of March.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Amanda Jo Himes, 44, including two counts of endangering the welfare of children –third degree felonies, possession of a controlled substance –felony, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia –misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police met with probation officers before going to Himes’ house. Probation officers made contact with Himes and did a sweep of the apartment for officer safety.
Two young children were also in the home, according to the affidavit.
The officers had K-9 Officer Iron, who conducted a search of the home. In the basement/garage of the home was a playroom/sitting area full of toys. Next to the playroom was a desk with a glass top. Officers saw a clear plastic medicine cup with a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine near the desk with several small instruments used for packaging illegal substances, according to the affidavit.
During a search of Himes’ bedroom, Iron indicated the area of the bed next to the nightstand. A search reportedlu revealed a green cigarette box with suspected marijuana. Himes allegedly said this belonged to her husband.
Probation collected a urine sample that reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine. Himes was searched and placed in handcuffs and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
The crystal-like substance was tested and also tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Himes has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 10 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.