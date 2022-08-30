REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman is facing felony charges for allegedly threatening and assaulting someone during a domestic dispute in which a minor was present.
Reynoldsville woman jailed for assaulting boyfriend in front of child
Tags
Alex Nelson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Man accused of attempting to break into DuBois residence
-
Beavers run past Gremlins in season opener
-
Big Run man allegedly exposes himself in bar, burglarizes apartment
-
Official: Employees fear loss of jobs in DuBois-Sandy Twp. consolidation
-
‘Code Red’ concerns for EMS in Clarion County
-
Beavers faced with unknowns on gridiron
-
Rovers complete comeback, down Wolves, 28-25
-
Knotted Pines brings local businesses together
-
Punxsy runs wild, sinks Bradford
-
Reynoldsville family farm earns Century status
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.