PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Rockton woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly lying on an application to receive Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds.
Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General Bureau of Fraud Prevention and Prosecution filed charges against Alexis Nichole London, 30, including theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and theft by deception –all third-degree felonies.
The Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) is responsible for the enforcement of criminal statutes related to the administration of public benefits on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals and families could apply to receive assistance with rent and utilities. Community Action in Punxsutawney serves as Jefferson County’s Assistance Office through the DHS.
Community Action is assigned to process and accept Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) applications, which are for a federal pandemic program to assist tenants facing pandemic-related hardships in paying overdue and ongoing rent.
When applying for this assistance, applicants have an obligation to report income, household composition, rent obligations, and other relevant circumstances. The applications are completed by tenants, and if they are approved the funds are typically issued directly to the landlords on the application.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 20, 2022 an individual filed an application for ERAP, claiming to be a tenant of a property in Big Run. In the application, a man was listed as the property owner, and London was listed as the property manager. The application indicated the individual paid $850 in monthly rent, and was behind by $11,050 due to COVID.
Community Action reportedly received a W-9 tax document signed by London, a lease, and a landlord certification signed by London. A check was then issued to London by Community Action for $12,750, according to the affidavit.
After the check was issued to London, the property owner contacted Community Action to say he was not renting to the applicant of the ERAP on behalf of London. This meant the applicant was not eligible to receive the funds issued to London.
The individual was interviewed by investigators, and allegedly admitted he never lived at the Big Run property, and did not owe London for rent. He also said he did not get any money from London for filing the application, and that she helped him falsify the application. This individual’s father confirmed to investigators he never lived at the property.
When London was interviewed by investigators, she also allegedly admitted she had the application falsely filed, but said she did not get any of the money from the check issued to her. She alleged a relative of hers influenced her to file the fraudulent application. She said she turned all the money over to this relative and did not keep any of it for herself.
Investigators also received a call from the property owner, who also alleged the relative London mentioned was influential in her filing the application. He said this relative forged his signature on paperwork to allow London to be listed as the property manager.
It was also discovered that London opened a checking account with a local bank with the $12,750 check from Community Action. According to a representative of the bank, London deposited $6,750 into the account, and used $1,000 of the money to open a savings account. The remaining $5,000 she reportedly kept in cash.
London has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Mar. 16 with Magisterial District Judge Jacquline Mizerock. None of the other individuals involved in the application’s filing were charged at this time.