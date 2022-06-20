PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Rossiter man is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on felony indecent assault charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Oswaldo Rafael Romero-Posadas, 54, of Rossiter, including corruption of minors, indecent assault of person less than 13 years old –both third degree felonies, corruption of minors –first degree misdemeanor, indecent assault without consent, and indecent assault of person less than 16 years old –both second degree misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit, the victim told her therapist in August 2021 that Romero-Posadas had sexually assaulted her. The victim gave an interview through Western PA Cares for Kids in September 2021 about the alleged assault.
The victim said in January 2020, when she was 12 years old, Romero-Posadas said he wanted to give her a massage and had her lay down on her stomach. He began massaging her shoulders then began touching the victim’s chest.
The victim told him to stop because “that’s not where you touch little girls,” and he did stop for a short time. He then started again, this time touching her up her backside. The victim then got up to leave and Romero-Posadas allegedly told her not to tell her mother.
According to the affidavit, the child then had several arguments with her mother over the next few days before going to stay with her grandmother, and later her aunt and uncle to stay away from Romero-Posadas. Her family later asked the victim why she did not want to live with her mother, and she told them what Romero-Posadas did.
The relatives told the victim’s mother what Romero-Posadas did, and the victim said she was upset because her mother did not believe her. It is alleged the victim’s mother later paid $700 for a polygraph examiner to examine the victim and Romero-Posadas.
The victim said she passed her exam, and Romero-Posadas could not be tested because he told the polygraph examiner he did not know what a lie was, according to the affidavit.
The mother then allegedly purchased a ticket for Romero-Posadas to go back to Colorado. Police found evidence that Romero-Posadas was in Florida in February 2022. In May, officers were told Romero-Posadas was at a residence in Punxsutawney and took him into custody.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 26 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.