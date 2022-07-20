DuBOIS — The following are reports issued by the Sandy Township Police Department July 15-17. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
July 15
- An unknown woman who blocks her number made numerous fraudulent reports to 911 claiming to be a 50-year-old DuBois woman. The investigation continues.
- There was a false alarm at Save A Lot.
- A DuBois woman reported her mother would not return her child to her. It was determined that the incident was occurring in another jurisdiction, and officers were able to refer the incident to the appropriate agency.
- Two pit bulls were found along the road in the area of Highland Street and Tozier Avenue. Officers took custody of the dogs and when the owners did not claim them, they were transported to the SPCA.
- A key fob was found in the Eat n Park parking lot.
- Officers were notified of a disabled tractor-trailer on Shaffer Road near Beaver Drive. The truck was gone upon officers’ arrival.
July 16
- Officers received a noise complaint in the parking lot of TJ Maxx. Upon arrival, there was a man playing a violin attached to a large speaker, which was extremely loud. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- A Kerr Street resident reported the neighbors playing loud music. Officers arrived in the area, but were unable to locate anyone playing loud music.
- A 59-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that he has problems with his neighbors and that one of their mothers was harassing him while he was outside. Officers handled the situation without incident.
July 17
- A 69-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that his vehicle was hit while he was in Walmart. The damage was minor and there were no injuries reported.
- Officers received a report of a possible physical domestic disturbance in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, the parties involved had left the parking lot and were located on Bee Line Highway. The 41-year-old man was walking in the area of the radio stations, and the 24-year-old woman was driving away. The man reported the two were arguing, and the woman started to drive away. He tried to stop her by reaching inside the vehicle, at which point the driver’s side window shattered, cutting his arms. Both denied the argument was physical. Charges regarding the broken window are pending.
A 38-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that his daughter has a friend visiting from Texas and the two got into an argument resulting in the girl wanting to return to Texas. The man reported that while he was talking to the girl’s father about the situation, he threatened his life.