DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police are investigation two thefts that reportedly occurred at local businesses Monday evening.
According to a news release, Sandy Township Police were dispatched to Petco on Commons Drive around 5:45 p.m. for a reported theft. Employees told police they discovered that unknown suspects had stolen a safe from the store.
Surveillance video at the store showed an unknown black man walk behind the counter to an area for employees only, take the safe and then leave the store. During this time, employees appeared to be distracted in another part of the store by an unknown black woman, according to police.
Sandy Township officers were then dispatched to Walmart on Industrial Drive for a report of a similar incident. Employees told police a black man — wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and a tan and white hat — was seen on surveillance video taking a cash drawer from a register in the electronics department.
Police said the suspect placed the drawer in a shopping cart and was then seen with another black man — described as having dreadlocks and wearing a black Carhartt shirt — putting other items in the cart to cover the drawer. Both men left the store, got in a black Ford Bronco Sport, and drove off.
Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle is asked to call Sandy Township Police at 814-765-1533.