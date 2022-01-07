BROOKVILLE — A Sigel man is facing charges for allegedly possessing a gun when he is not permitted to have one.
Marienville-based state police filed charges against Channing A. Glenn, 33, including possession of a firearm prohibited –second degree felony, and making repairs/sell/etc offensive weapons –first degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to assist state parole for Glenn, who was found to be in possession of a firearm and is a felon not to possess.
A parole agent told police they arrived at the home to check on Glenn. When they spoke with him in the basement, the agent allegedly noticed a small black handgun next to Glenn’s leg. The agent took possession of the gun and cleared it by taking the magazine out and locking the slide, according to the affidavit.
Glenn cooperated when he was asked to put his hands behind his back and was handcuffed while police responded. While waiting for police, the agent reportedly also noticed a pair of brass knuckles on the coffee table by the couch.
When police arrived, they spoke to Glenn about the gun and he allegedly made incriminating statements about having possession of the handgun and knowing he was not suppose to. He did not say where the brass knuckles came from.
Glenn was transported to the state police barracks for processing, and was in the Jefferson County Jail from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4 before posting $5,000 bail.
He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 13 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.