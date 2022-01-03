BIG RUN — State police are investigating a reported hit-and-run accident that occurred in Big Run on Dec. 27 on East Main Street.
According to Punxsutawney-based state police, the single-vehicle hit-and-run accident occurred around 10 a.m. at 102 East Main Street. A white box truck made the right turn at the intersection with Mill Road, lost control, and traveled off the side of the road, and hit a tree.
After crashing, the driver reportedly left the scene.
The identity of the driver is unknown at this time. Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to call Punxsutawney-based state police at 814-938-0510.