PUNXSUTAWNEY - Pennsylvania State Police are trying to locate a wanted Punxsutawney man following an incident in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County on Saturday.
According to a news release from state police in Punxsutawney, Haden Cole Roy, 25, is wanted for allegedly attempting to steal a dirt bike and brandishing a semiautomatic handgun during a dispute that occurred around 8:15 a.m. Jan. 1.
State police in Punxsutawney reportedly responded to a residence on Winslow Road, Gaskill Township, for a domestic dispute. State police learned Roy attempted to steal a dirt bike before an argument ensued. During the argument, Roy allegedly brandished a semiautomatic handgun and pointed it toward the victims, according to state police.
Roy, a white man, is wanted by state police and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.
Anyone with information about Roy's whereabouts is asked to call state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.