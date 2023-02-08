CHESTER HILL — Clearfield-based state police are seeking information leading to the arrest of an unknown man who robbed Fuel On located on the 900-block of Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough.
According to troopers, the crime occurred Monday at 7:05 a.m. when a white non-Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet-5 inches tall with a thin build entered the store, pushed the clerk and obtained unknown items. The suspect fled the scene in a silver Dodge Dakota. The truck has possible passenger side damage and could possibly have a tool box in the bed.
The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a gray sweatshirt cover over it, a black mask covering his face with his eyes uncovered, gray gloves, black pants and gray shoes.
The incident is an ongoing investigation and information is limited at this time. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800 and reference incident PA23-156727.