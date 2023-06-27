CLEARFIELD — A Halifax man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck in Clearfield.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Friday at 11:04 p.m., Clearfield Regional Police were dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of Nichols Street for a report that a man was stabbed in the neck.
The 45-year-old victim and Michael Boyd II, 41, got into a verbal argument on the porch over a woman who was moving into the residence. The woman knew Boyd from school, who said he would help her move.
The woman told police that Boyd began to act different toward her as if they were in a relationship, and conducted this behavior in front of the victim.
The victim arrived at the residence to deliver some of the woman’s belongings when the two men began to argue. Boyd then allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife on the front porch. The woman got in between the two men and then assisted the victim into her car and drove him to Penn Highlands Clearfield where he was later transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for surgery. While assisting the victim into her car, the woman said Boyd demanded that she not go with him to the hospital.
While responding to the scene, police learned the suspect was still at the Nichols Street residence. Police later learned Boyd fled the scene on foot.
Police located him a short distance away hiding on the property of another residence and was taken into custody without issue. Boyd was placed in the Clearfield County Jail. Police also determined Boyd had a warrant for his arrest from Dauphin County.
After searching the woman’s residence for the knife and gathering evidence, police discovered a lockbox in the bathroom closet that contained a large amount of syringes, empty stamp bags, a tie-off, cotton swabs and an empty of bottle of “methadone” bearing a prescription for Boyd. Police also located a plastic container with various pills identified as hydroxyzine hydrochloride, fluoxetine hydrochloride and prochlorperazine maleate — none of which are controlled substances.
Upon speaking with police, Boyd told officers where they could find the knife — buried at the base of a tree in the woman’s back yard. But he declined any further interview without presence of an attorney.
Boyd is charged with aggravated assault — felony of the first degree, aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, evading detection or detention on foot — felony of the third degree, flight to avoid apprehension — misdemeanor of the second degree, loitering and prowling at night — misdemeanor of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanor.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.